Burnley College's award-winning health programme

Burnley College has claimed the Active Workplace Award at this year’s prestigious Burnley Community Sports Awards, which celebrated local contributions to sport.

Honouring those who show dedication at a range of levels, the awards pay tribute to those who work tirelessly to support individuals or clubs, with Burnley College standing out.

Praised for their strategic approach to workplace health, the college’s Principal and both deputies were named as leading examples as ambassadors for physical activity.

“Burnley College is committed to providing a healthy college environment and strives to improve the health and happiness of students and staff,” said Principal Hugh Bramwell.

“By engaging students and staff in active well-being, we can achieve outstanding results,” he added.

With staff asked to set themselves a healthy challenge, the college’s outstanding fitness classes at Fitness Evolution are timetabled to allow staff to attend lunchtime activities, with some staff completing the Three Peaks challenge.

Additionally,a remarkable 260 staff members have reduced their metabolic rate by an average of three years, using state-of-the-art technology to gauge their progress.

“We recognise the importance of promoting a healthy environment for all, and we strive to embed this into our College ethos,” said Deputy Principal, Karen Buchanan.

“The value of this award will undoubtedly attribute to the continuation of this.”

With a total of over 30 stone lost by staff, the college’s Fitness Manager has also been working alongside the chef to develop a healthy meal option for each mealtime, ensuring that the meal is suited to the fitness regimes of staff.