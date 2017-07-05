Apprentices flying high with iconic aircraft

Apprentices from Burnley got up close and personal with two iconic British aircraft on a visit to Manchester Airport.

The apprentices, who work at top aerospace engineering employers across the North West, saw Concorde and Nimrod, two of the UK’s most historic engineering achievements at an industry best practice visit hosted by Runway Visitor Park.

The sessions for the Themis at Burnley College apprentices included information about the speed and uses of the aircraft, including specialist Maritime Patrol and Attack SONAR plane Nimrod and the famous passengers who once used Concorde in its heyday.

Director of Themis Simon Jordan said: “Trips like these are important to provide additional skills and knowledge for our advanced apprentices, giving them industry insights that will help them further their careers. It is their direct links with employers that ensures our apprentices are given the best possible opportunities to succeed as the leaders of tomorrow.”