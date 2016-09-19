A reunion 25 years in the waiting

A class reunion is in the works in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Primet High School’s (now known as the Colne Primet Academy) class of 1991.

The group that started together at the school on Dent Street in Colne in 1986 are cordially invited to meet up on Saturday, 15th October at 7.30pm.

The reunion will take place at the Thatch and Thistle on Surrey Road in Nelson, as all members of the class are encouraged to come along to enjoy an evening of old fashioned catching up with former classmates, long-term acquaintances, and firm friends.

Eddie Bobrowski said: “ We hope many students from that year group can make it. We also hope some form tutors can come too.

“Let’s make it a night to remember!” Eddie, who can be contacted on 07703 569 968, continued.