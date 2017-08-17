A-mazing results for proud college

Elated Burnley College Sixth Form students and teachers are celebrating an exceptional year of A Level success with a record number of students achieving the highest possible A* and A grades.

In an outstanding year for achievement, the college also recorded its best ever results in the vital STEM subjects – science, technology and maths.

College chiefs added that this year has also seen 64% of students receive at least one A* to B high grade and 91% receive at least one top A* to C grade.

The outstanding grades see many Burnley College students heading off to the universities of their choice across the country, including Oxford, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Durham, Manchester, York, Newcastle and Bristol.

Students achieved an outstanding 100% pass rate in 34 subjects and the best ever high grades.

Students achieving A* and A grades include:

Christiano Scaturro, from Briercliffe, a former Blessed Trinity RC College pupil, who will study marketing management at York St John’s University after achieving A*, A* and A grades in sociology, film studies and business.

Alfie Woodhouse, from Heptonstall, a former pupil at Calder High School, will read chemistry at the University of York, after receiving A*, A*, A* grades in French, chemistry and maths.

Delwar Hussain, from Burnley, a former pupil at Sir John Thursby Community College, has received A*, A* and A grades in maths, biology and physics, and will be reading physics at the University of Manchester.

Bethany Hales, of Padiham, will be studying natural sciences at Leeds University: the former pupil at St Augustine’s RC High School gained A*, A*, A and B grades in maths, further maths, chemistry and physics.

Lauren Yates, from Rishton, a former pupil at Norden County High School, will be reading law at the University of Leeds after achieving A, A, A grades in her subjects – English Language, law and media.

Delighted college chiefs said that the 2017 A Level results are a reflection of the hard work and commitment of students at and the passion teachers show for both their subjects and the individualised support given to students.

Burnley College principal Hugh Bramwell said: “It’s been a truly fantastic day here at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre, celebrating the incredible, record-breaking success of our talented students.

“As tutors and support staff, we share the immense pride and joy that their families and friends are experiencing now.

“These outstanding results are a credit to the hard work and determination of our students; the passion of our tutors to ensure every student achieves their full potential and the college ethos here at Burnley which is both inspirational and motivational.

“It is a winning combination: our 2017 results continue to prove this is the formula for success.

“Here at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre, our students continue to exceed their potential through learning in a structured and calm environment and benefiting from one-to-one support of teachers, as well as a comprehensive extra-curricular programme, all within our outstanding facilities.

“We are immensely proud of our students and wish them all every success in their future university studies and careers.”