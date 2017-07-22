East Lancashire property boss and magician dies

The founder of one of East Lancashire’s largest commercial property companies has died aged 82.

Mr Dawson, from Wiswell, founded the practice of Trevor Dawson, Commercial Property Consultants, in 1989.

The capable amateur magician died on Friday, July 14th, after a short illness.

He leaves his wife Susan, children Caroline, Andrew and Sarah and grandchildren Edward, Sarah and Abigail.

The firm has offices in Burnley, Blackburn and Bolton and is now run by his daughter and senior partner Caroline James.

A statement from the company has been issued announcing his death.

It said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing away of Trevor Dawson after a short illness.

“Trevor founded the practice of Trevor Dawson, Commercial Property Consultants in 1989 and was senior partner for many years before passing on those responsibilities to his daughter, Caroline James.

“He remained a consultant with the firm, and active in the business, until 2014.

“Trevor started his career as a Chartered Surveyor at Duckworth’s Estate Agents in Accrington, and soon became well known and well regarded.

“Duckworth’s later became part of the Entwistle Green group with Trevor taking on the responsibility for the Commercial Property Department.

“After Entwistle Green were taken over by Lloyds Bank as part of Black Horse Agencies, Trevor left to set up his own commercial property practice, which he grew into one of the pre-eminent firms in Lancashire, with a head office in Blackburn.

“Outside work he had a short playing career with Haslingden Cricket Club playing in the First XI before taking up golf, being a member of Rossendale, Whalley and Clitheroe Golf Clubs.

“However his real passion was magic. Trevor was a member of the Magic Circle and was very active in the local Modern Mystic League.

“He was also a keen magical historian and frequently travelled to America to attend various conferences.

“Trevor was a great collector of magic books and publications, putting together a significant library; having written and published three books himself, including ‘Charles Dickens – Conjurer, Mesmerist and Showman.’ He remained active in Accrington Rotary Club for over 50 years.

“Trevor was a devoted family man and was married to Susan for 56 years and has three children Caroline, Andrew and Sarah and three grandchildren Edward, Sarah and Abigail.

“He was extremely proud of his close-knit family, home in Wiswell and garden that he created and tended there.

“Trevor will be very sadly missed by his family and former work colleagues.”

A funeral service will be held at the church of St Mary and All Saints, Whalley on Wednesday, July 26th, at 10-30am.

Donations in memory of Trevor may be given to East Lancashire Hospice c/o Caroline James, Holly Lodge, Littlemoor, Clitheroe, BB7 IHF.