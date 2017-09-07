A drug addicted shoplifter, who was locked up, thought it was the best thing for him, a court heard.

Burnley Magistrates' Court was told how Martin Thomas came out of custody drug free and had stayed that way.

Thomas, who was sent to prison when a suspended sentence was activated, had committed two thefts that were not dealt with before he was given custody.

The defendant, of Helston Close, Burnley, admitted theft of washing powder and liquids worth £35 on Friday, March 31st and cream scones and two bottles of Fairy, worth £15, on Friday, April 21st.

Both thefts were carried out at Rossendale Road Service Station, Burnley. The court heard he was going to sell the items on and he told police he needed money to make ends meet.

Thomas was ordered just to pay £50 compensation, after a district judge was told he was making extremely good progress on a current community order and was attending all appointments.

The defendant's solicitor, Mr Mark Williams said before Thomas was sent to prison he had gone back to misusing drugs.

Mr Williams said:"The custodial sentence was the best thing for him at the time. He came out of custody clean from drugs, has remained free from drugs and has been working hard to stay out of trouble."

"He is basically looking for a fresh start.

"If he remains drug-free, I think he will remain offence free."