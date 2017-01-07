Driver attacked as thieves try to steal his car

Police are appealing for information after a shocking incident in Clitheroe where a man was attacked during the attempted theft of his car.

The incident happened on the A59 near Clitheroe at around 3.40pm on Tuesday (January 3rd),

The 29-year-old victim from Blackburn was driving his Audi along the A59 and as he approached McDonald's restaurant the driver of a white van flashed his lights at him.

The Audi driver pulled over on to a side road where he was attacked by two men from the van, who also demanded the keys to his car. He managed to run off and the offenders left empty handed.

They are described as white, in their thirties and spoke with Irish accents. They were in a 54 plate white Transit type van.

Anyone with information can call CID on 01254 353563 or 101 quoting log reference number LC-20170103-1262.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.