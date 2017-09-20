A Padiham drink-driver was pulled over by police just after he had left a pub, Burnley magistrates were told.

Joiner Anthony Large, who had been watching the Burnley v Blackburn football match on August 23rd, had intended to have no more than two drinks, but a friend had bought him a pint, the court heard.

The 30-year-old father-of-three blew 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, after he was stopped on Station Road in Padiham. The legal limit is 35.

Large, of Milton Street in Padiham, was fined £250 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for a year.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the court the defendant was stopped at around 11pm and the police officer, who knew him, said he had clearly been drinking. Large had been convicted of being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in 2011.

Mr Ben Leech, defending, said Large had gone out to watch football. After his friend bought him a pint; he was concerned that might make him over the limit and so he stayed in the pub until around 11pm, waiting for the effects of the alcohol to wear off.

The solicitor continued: "He took a risk but he thought he would be OK to drive. He recognises the difficulty he has placed himself in. He recognises he has jeopardised his future."

Mr Leech added: "He accepts there will be difficulties in travelling to and from jobs and that may impact on whether his job can be kept open."