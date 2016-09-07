Drink drive pensioner in court

A drink-driving pensioner had been hiding problems from his family, Burnley magistrates heard.

The court was told grandfather Alan Payton (66) blew 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath after he was caught on Clitheroe Road, Brierfield, on August 20th. The legal limit is 35.

Payton, his solicitor told the hearing, had been able to “put on a brave face,” and keep his problems away from his family until he was arrested.

Mr Ben Leech (defending) told the court the loss of the defendant’s licence would have an impact upon Payton. Mr Leech continued: “It’s only when sitting in court that he has realised how reliant he was on his licence.”

Payton, of Water Street, Hapton, admitted driving with excess alcohol.

He was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The defendant, who had no previous convictions, was banned for a year.