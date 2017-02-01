Doctors still battling to save sight of young firework accident victim

Firework accident victim Tyler Norris-Sayers faces a long road to recovery three months after he was the victim of an horrific accident.

Doctors are working to save the sight in his right eye which was badly damaged when a firework fell over, shot into the crowd and hit him in the face during an organised display held at the Railway Club in Rosegrove.

The 10-year-old, of Sycamore Avenue, Burnley, has undergone several operations and doctors are concerned at the rate the scar tissue is forming in his eye.

Tyler's mum. Nicola Sayers, said: "We are only at the start of the road to Tyler's recovery and he faces many more operations but I know the doctors are doing all they can to save his eye.

"They have removed the ring that was put there to keep his eye open as it wasn't doing the job as the scar tissue had forced it to move.

"But he has been scheduled for another operation to concentrate on minimising the scar tissue as the more of it there is the more damage is caused to his eye."

Tyler has been discharged from the burns unit at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and he is back at his desk at Whittlefield Primary School in Burnley.

But holiday plans and trips out in the summer break are now on hold as Tyler is not allowed to go swimming in either a pool or the sea.

Nicola added: "Tyler has so many operations coming up everything is built around his treatment and getting better."

The youngster's plight touched the hearts of people across the North West including the Jap2Jap Car Club with members organising a meet in Burnley. They also took car mad Tyler out for a spin a Subaru Impreza.

And just before Christmas he was treated to a VIP trip to see Burnley play at Turf Moor. And he watched his favourite team beat Bournemouth 3-2.