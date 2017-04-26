DJ and nightclub promoter could face jail over VAT fraud

A man could be facing a jail term for a £40,000 four-year VAT fraud involving fake invoices.

Steven Philip Pulford appeared before Burnley magistrates who were told there had been an investigation into false VAT returns for the purposes of repayment. He was a director of What the Funk Ltd, which claimed to be trading as DJ and nightclub promotion.

The bench committed 38-year-old Pulford to Burnley Crown Court, where he will be sentenced on Monday, June 12th.

The chairman told him :"We believe our sentencing powers are not sufficient for this case."

The defendant, of Standen Hall Drive, Burnley admitted conducting himself in a manner indicating a Value Added Tax offence must have been committed - by submitting repayment claims in respect of What the Funk Ltd for the repayment of VAT which had not in fact been paid by him.

He also pleaded guilty to producing invoices which he knew to be false, with intent to deceive. The offences took place in Burnley, between June 8th, 2011 and May 31st, 2015.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, was unconditionally bailed until the hearing at the higher court.