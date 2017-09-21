Devoted mum and wife loses cancer battle

A devoted mum, whose battle against terminal cancer inspired hundreds of people across East Lancashire to raise money for revolutionary treatment that would save her life, has died.

Sarah Reed, who was 37 and lived in Sough, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 which then spread to her lungs and ovaries.

And in May, doctors gave her the devastating news that the cancer had spread to her brain.

Sarah’s story touched the hearts of so many people that fundraising began across East Lancashire.

This was to pay for treatment at the Hallwang Private Clinic in Germany which offers the latest medical treatments available for cancer including immunotherapeutics and cutting-edge biological treatments.

Wellwishers had raised around £7,000 for Sarah towards the first round of treatment that would have cost around £90,000.

And £1,700 of that cash was made in two weeks after a well wisher set up a pop-up shop in Earby that was so successful it ran for several weeks.

The White Lion pub in Earby also staged an event called The Big Jam.

A former carer who grew up in Sabden where her parents Kevin and Wendy Monk still live, Sarah was a former pupil of Padiham Primary School and St Augustine’s RC High School, Billington.

In March Sarah tied the knot with Lee, her partner of four years in a fairytale wedding ceremony at the Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone.

Much of the day was made possible by the charity Gift Of A Wedding, which gave Sarah the chance to live her dream to get married in a beautiful white wedding dress.

Throughout her illness Sarah’s main concern was for her daughter, Chloe and how she would cope in the future.

Sarah was so down to earth she started to pass on tips Lee to find someone else after she had died.

And she stipulated that Lee must find someone who Chloe liked.

It was this courage, love and care that Sarah showed in the face of such insurmountable odds that inspired so many people to help her.

In August a fun day was held in Great Harwood, organised by Lee’s former schoolpals who came up with the idea while organising a reunion.

And a race night held at the Hollygarth Social Club held Ilkley raised £1,100.

Organiser Lisa Brooks-Smith said: “We knew Sarah was not going to make it for the treatment but members still wanted to go ahead for the sake of her little girl and her family.”