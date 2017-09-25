Degree of success for high flying graduates

Graduates were the pride of Burnley as they took part in a ceremonial procession through the town to celebrate their degrees.

The UCLan graduates procession through Burnley town centre to the Mechanics Theatre, was quite a spectacle.

The UCLan students enjoyed a celebration at the university campus in Princess Way before processing through the town to the Mechanics Theatre for the graduation ceremony.

This was only the second graduation ceremony and UCLan principal Hugh Bramwell described the students as “role models.”

He said: “We hope that others will see our students celebrate their achievements and be inspired to follow in their footsteps.

“Graduation 2017 was a day that will live long in the memories of all involved, the graduates, their family and friends, tutors and the town of Burnley.

“We are immensely proud of our graduates who have shown passion for their subject, commitment and determination to reach this point.”

During the ceremony three special awards were handed out to exceptional students.

The Academic Excellence Award was presented to Jane Riley who achieved a foundation degree in Health and Social Care with distinction.

Jane, who works with Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Young Carers, is now progressing to the final year of BA Honours in Community and Social Care Policy and Practice.

The Dissertation Award, which recognises the student who has carried out wide reaching research and made a noteworthy contribution to their subject, was Janet Rooney.

Employment Project Awards were given to Susan Marshall, Wayne Casey and Katie Ferguson.

Graduates in Web Design and Development they created a virtual tour of historic Towneley Hall. This has featured on the hall’s website and is helping to increase visitor numbers.

Chelsea Parker had to attend the ceremony on crutches after breaking her ankle on holiday.

She was presented with a Higher Apprenticeship Award for her work as a new product innovation team member at Silentnight Beds, Barnoldswick.

High achiever Chelsea also received a Higher National Certiicate in Furniture Production after starting her career through a Themis apprenticeship.

For information about degrees go to www.burnley.ac.uk/UCLan.