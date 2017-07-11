Death of midwife who brought hundreds of new lives into the world

A popular midwife, who spent 40 years delivering babies, has died at the age of 78.

And Thelma Blake died just one year after her husband, Lloyd, her childhood sweetheart and soulmate.

The couple had been married for 54 years and came to the UK in the 1960s from their home in Jamaica.

Seeking a better life, they settled in Padiham and Thelma trained to be a nurse at Burnley General Hospital. Lloyd worked at the former Mullard's plant.

Thelma did her midwifery training at the former Bank Hall teaching hospital in Burnley and spent the majority of her career working in Blackburn and Accrington Victoria Hospital where she was known to everyone as Sister Blake.

A kind hearted person who was devoted to her job and her family, Thelma was a keen churchgoer and an active member of Habergham Church, Burnley.

She also loved looking after her four grandchildren and regularly took them to playgroups when they were young.

After retirement Thelma was fit and active and a regular volunteer for the charity Scope. She helped at the shop and also with fundraising events.

Always out and about, Thelma loved chatting with and meeting people and she was always being approached by the babies she had helped to deliver when they were grown up. She may not have remembered them all but they all certainly knew Thelma.

Thelma's daughter Sandra said: "Everyone knew my mum, she was always out and about talking to someone.

"She was so kind hearted and would always be the one to talk to the person that everyone else would shy away from.

"She was a strong lady but never really bounced back from losing my dad.

"At least they are together again now."

Thelma's funeral will be held on Friday (July 14th) at Habergham Church at 1-30pm followed by burial at St John's Cemetery in Padiham.

A wake will be held at Rosegrove Railway Club in Burnley from 3pm.