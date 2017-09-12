A man, who was known to hundreds of people in Burnley and across Lancashire as "Little Harry" has died.

Harry Lund was a popular and well known figure in Burnley town centre shops where he loved to call in and chat to staff and customers.

Born in Kelbrook and brought up in the Burnley Wood area, Harry, who was 79, was taken into care at the age of nine when the family members who were caring for him died.

As he had learning disabilities he spent his life in the care system.

He attended Burnley Wood Primary School and as a child he would often be found on Burnley's covered market running errands for stallholders.

He then worked for a time at the former Grenfell mill in Burnley.

Nine years ago Harry went to live with Gloria Bradshaw and her family under the Shared Lives scheme which employs registered carers to look after people who move into their home.

Gloria said: "From the moment Harry came into our home he was the king of it and we used to call him Lord Lundy.

"He was a lovely, gentle man and so many people knew him.

"He was cheeky and mischievous but he loved being around people and chatting to them."

Almost every member of Gloria's family, including her children, James and Colette, along with their father, Jim, have become registered carers with Shared Lives.

Jim even made the trip from his home in Spain to spend six months in England caring for Harry.

In recent years Harry suffered a broken femur when he had an accident and while recuperating he would sit in the lounge of the family home in Padiham Road, Burnley, where passers-by waved at him.

Gloria said: "The bus would go past and people who knew Harry would get off just to call in and see him, he was that well known."

Harry loved going out for meals and his favourite restaurants were the Three Fishes at Mitton and Nino's in Cliviger.

Gloria added: "Jim would take Harry out all over Lancashire and he was stunned that so many people knew him.

"He had a unique smile and so many people are devastated to hear of his death."

Harry's funeral will be held on Monday (September 18th) at Burnley Crematorium at 2-15pm followed by a gathering at Rosegrove Unity Working Men's Club.

Anyone who knew Harry is welcome to attend.