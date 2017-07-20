Death of devoted Clarets fan and former top librarian

A man who rose to the post of deputy district librarian at Burnley Central Library has died.

Mr Derek McLaney spent many years in the role and was also reference librarian who specialised in science and technology.

Burnley born and bred Mr McLaney was a former pupil of St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School and St Mary's College in Blackburn.

A gifted student who would have gone to university if his family's finances had allowed it, Mr McLaney left school at 16 and went to work for the local authority.

He went on to fulfill his potential in the 1980s when he gained a degree in librarianship from Manchester Polytechnic. He also studied to become a chartered librarian.

A lifelong Burnley fan who was a season ticket holder, Mr McLaney, who was 81, ended his career as District Librarian for Rossendale based in Rawtenstall, a post he held for several years.

A keen gardener who also enjoyed country walks with his wife Shirley, Mr McLaney was passionate about books and had a large collection at his home in Burnley.

Although retired for 18 years, Mr McLaney, who died after a short illness, liked to keep fit and active and he loved working as a volunteer guide at Gawthorpe Hall in Padiham.

Mr McLaney leaves his wife, two children and several grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at St Augustine's RC Church in Burnley.