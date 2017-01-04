Deadline looming for primary school applications

Time is running out for parents in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe to apply online for a primary school place for their child if they are due to start in September.

The online application system is open until 11-59pm on Sunday, January 15th.

Parents of all children starting school need to submit an application form, even if the child has an older brother or sister at the same school.

Anyone who would like more information about the procedure can visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools or ring the area offices on 01254 220718 or 01254 220742.