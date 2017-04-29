Days to go until Lancashire County Council elections

There's now just six days to go until the county council elections on Thursday, May 4th.

The elections will decide all 84 seats on the council.

The county council provides the majority of local government services in Lancashire including education, fostering and adoption, health and social care, cultural services, libraries and archives, registering births, deaths and marriages, recycling and highways and transport.

Jo Turton, chief executive of the county council, said: "This is an important time to have your say on the services that we provide, which can affect the lives of everyone in Lancashire.

"Our elections are only held every four years, so your vote helps to choose the people who will take important decisions about council services in the coming years."

Find out more about the elections on the county council's website - www.lancashire.gov.uk/elections - where you can find details for your candidates, get information about the elections, and register to receive results once the votes have been counted.

The votes will be counted on Friday 5 May. You can stay up-to-date on the results as they’re announced at www.lancashire.gov.uk/elections or sign up to receive them direct by email.

You can also get news and updates on the elections on twitter @lancashirecc #LCCelections and at www.facebook.com/lancashirecc.