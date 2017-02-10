Daughter's touching tribute will be her father's legacy

A dance teacher, who was reunited with her father just months before he died, has vowed to continue fundraising for the hospice that showed him so much care in the last days of his life.

Lianne Hill spent precious time with her dad, Roy Clough, until his death in June last year.

After not seeing each other for many years, Lianne was able to get to know her dad and support him at a time he needed her most.

Already a regular fundraiser for Pendleside Hospice with her regular zumbathons, Lianne got the chance to see how the hospice works when her father was treated there. And she was bowled over by it.

Lianne (28) said: "I started fundraising for the hospice because I knew how well supported it was in the area but it was only when my dad was diagnosed with cancer and was treated there that I saw what they do and what a wonderful place it is.

"The staff were incredible and I can't thank them enough for what they did."

Lianne, who is due marry her fiance, Damian Bruce in April, has to date raised the magnificent sum of £4,000 for the hospice.

A dance teacher for around 11 years, she runs her classes, Basically Cheer and Fitness, at BASICS which is based in Plumbe Street, Burnley.

Her last zumbathon, which she called a Zombiethon as it was held at Hallowe'en, raised the grand total of £1,300.