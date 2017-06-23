Dancers hot foot their way to trophy success

Tiny dancers, from the age of four to adults, waltzed away with a clutch of competition awards.

Members of Burnley based Basically Cheer and Fitness group competed at Cheerdance UK in Blackpool.

Teacher Lianne Bruce took four teams and also solo dancers who did themselves proud.

The Shooting Stars team, who are aged seven to nine, clinched a first place and the Mini Stars, who are aged four to six, came third in their category along with the Super Stars who are a fun adult group.

In the solo sections Cady Crossley (nine) came third and coach Lianne came first in the fun adult section and Paige Slater and Sarah Bromley shared second place and Jasmine Bird came third.