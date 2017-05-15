Dancers are pride of town after storming stage at Britain's Got Talent

A high kicking dance troupe are the pride of Burnley after making their debut on popular TV talent show, Britain's Got Talent.

And although they did not make it through to the next round the dancers, who are Nu-Vybe from Energize dance studio, certainly made their mark on the show.

For the judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams loved their Lancashire accents!

And there was no doubting where they were from when Jess Kokocinska said Burnley loudly and confidently leaving the audience laughing and cheering.

The award winning team, who are between the ages of 15 and 24, spent hours perfecting their routine for the audition in Manchester.

Known as BGT, the show pulls in millions of Saturday night viewers who tune in to see the numerous different acts that are all competing for the final prize of being chosen to perform for the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance in London.

Acts have to get a "yes" from three of the judges to move onto the next round.

And Nu-Vybe, who were each sporting high ponytails, were dressed in identical outfits of silver bomber jackets and black leather pants. They got the thumbs up from David and Alesha but Simon and Amanda said no to them.

But the girls, who are Sion Wells, Jess Kokocinska, Elizabeth Brown, Keira Wilson, Ellie Rhodes, Lauren Shirtcliffe Elise Helm and Lilli Bretana faced disappointment with dignity and big smiles.

Instructor Lorna Jackson-Digger, who watched her dancers from the audience, said: "I am so proud of them.

"They are down to earth Burnley girls who went on and did their best. They asked us which judge we wanted to get a 'yes' from and we said Alesha because she has a dance background.

"So we were really pleased when she liked us. There are a lot of dance acts now with lots of different gimmicks but we aren't like that.

"The girls just went on stage and did what they do best."

The team are no strangers to performing as they have won several awards at both British and world championship dance competitions.

Last year four of Lorna's young dancers were chosen to dance on stage with megastar Justin Beiber on his Purpose world tour. And Lorna has not ruled out a return to BGT with another team of dancers for next year.

She said: "It is certainly something to think about."