Students put their best feet forward and won a national dance competition.

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College students wowed the judges at the UKCA National Championships.

Six of the 10-strong "Hustle" team from Next Level Dance won the Cheer/Crew category for advanced teams in Manchester.

Sadie Slater, Ysobelle Mercer, Caitlin Howorth, Adriana Lancaster, Katie Lister and Yasmin Gill have now qualified to represent the UK in Croatia this summer in the European Cheerleading Championships..