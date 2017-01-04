Cut above Andy proves to be a champion fundraiser

Fund raising for a good cause has proved to be a snip for a Burnley hair salon owner.

A coffee and cake morning hosted at the Andy Jackson Hair and Butterfly Beauty Rooms in Burnley Road, Briercliffe, raised the grand total of £757 for Pendleside Hospice.

Andy, whose business has been open for 27 years, said: "Thank you to staff and customers who supported the event by coming along and also baking and donating cakes."

There was also a raffle and the main prize was a signed Burnley shirt from the 2014/2015 Premier league season.