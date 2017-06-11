Cupcake Day set to raise for Alzheimer's Society

Hoping to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's Society, Hanover Housing Association are holding a Cupcake Day to join the fight against conditions including Dementia.

Taking place at the Hanover Housing Association offices on the Calderbrook Avenue estate in Burnley on June 15th from 10:30am till 1:00pm, there will be cakes for sale, a range of games, and a raffle, with all keen to attend encouraged to get baking themselves to contribute on the day.

Everyone is encouraged to come down and contribute their own goodies too.

Hanover's Estate Manager, Joel Henderson, is himself a Dementia Friend, and said: "Dementia is a subject that has been in the news a lot recently as it is a major health concern - it's a horrible disease that can pick on anyone. We all know someone with the condition.

"The Alzheimer’s Society are doing great work to find a cure and help those who are living with dementia to enjoy the best of what life has to offer," Joel continued. "It would be a really great thing for Burnley to be involved and hopefully we can do ourselves proud and raise awareness and some money as well."

With a grand prize also on offer for the person who wins a the competition for guessing how many sprinkles there are on a cupcake, the day is sure to be quite the event, with Joel adding: "I'm sure that if we get nice weather it will be fun for all those who attend."

Just £40 raised at the Cupcake Day would pay for five people with dementia to attend a 'Singing for the Brain' session, £150 would pay for a National Dementia Helpline Advisors to provide 10 hours of crucial support to people affected by dementia, while £610 would pay for eight PhD researchers to carry out ground breaking study in dementia research for a day.