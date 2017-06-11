Cupcake Day set to raise for Alzheimer's Society

Hoping to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's Society, Hanover Housing Association are holding a Cupcake Day to join the fight against conditions including Dementia.
Taking place at the Hanover Housing Association offices on the Calderbrook Avenue estate in Burnley on June 15th from 10:30am till 1:00pm, there will be cakes for sale, a range of games, and a raffle, with all keen to attend encouraged to get baking themselves to contribute on the day.
Hanover's Estate Manager, Joel Henderson, is himself a Dementia Friend, and said: "Dementia is a subject that has been in the news a lot recently as it is a major health concern - it's a horrible disease that can pick on anyone. We all know someone with the condition.
"The Alzheimer’s Society are doing great work to find a cure and help those who are living with dementia to enjoy the best of what life has to offer," Joel continued. "It would be a really great thing for Burnley to be involved and hopefully we can do ourselves proud and raise awareness and some money as well."
With a grand prize also on offer for the person who wins a the competition for guessing how many sprinkles there are on a cupcake, the day is sure to be quite the event, with Joel adding: "I'm sure that if we get nice weather it will be fun for all those who attend."
Just £40 raised at the Cupcake Day would pay for five people with dementia to attend a 'Singing for the Brain' session, £150 would pay for a National Dementia Helpline Advisors to provide 10 hours of crucial support to people affected by dementia, while £610 would pay for eight PhD researchers to carry out ground breaking study in dementia research for a day.