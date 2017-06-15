Woman jailed after targeting elderly victim

A woman who robbed an elderly lady at her home in Colne has been jailed.

Claire Hutchins (40) of Earl Street, Colne, was charged with robbery after the incident which happened on the afternoon of Thursday, April 13th.

Hutchins entered the home of the 68-year-old victim in Union Street after she had asked her for a glass of water.

Once she was inside the victim’s home, Hutchins threatened her saying: “I don’t want to hurt you but I need your money.”

The frightened victim handed over £50 to her before Hutchins left the scene.

She was later identified from CCTV footage and forensic evidence inside the victim’s home.

It emerged that prior to the robbery Hutchins had also knocked on the doors of a number of other elderly residents in nearby streets with various tales about having been assaulted and needing money to get a taxi.

She pleaded guilty to the charge at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to three years imprisonment at Burnley Crown Court.

DC Dave Greenwood, of Burnley CID, said: “Hutchins clearly targeted elderly residents and made them feel vulnerable in their own homes.

“She made up various lies about needing money before she eventually made her way into the victim’s house and threatened her.

“I am pleased she has now been brought to justice for her actions and the outcome of this case shows that we are determined to protect our communities, especially those who are most vulnerable.”