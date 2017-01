A woman who stole cleaning products and cat food from B and M in Colne, had mental health issues, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Kerry Martin (45) stole the goods, worth £18.98, on November 29th.

Martin, of Roundell Road, Barnoldswick, admitted theft. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Mr Nick Dearing (defending) told the hearing Martin was receiving assistance from the community mental health team.