Woman found in closure order house

A woman was found locked in a house which had been the subject of a closure notice because of complaints of anti-social behaviour, a court was told.

Leanne Rush (28) was discovered by police when they went round to the property on Cog Lane, Burnley. She told officers she would be leaving when someone returned with the key, the town's magistrates heard.

Rush, who claims she knew nothing about the notice, admitted remaining on the premises in contravention of a Closure Order, issued on March 20th.

The defendant, who told the court she didn't have an address, but then gave Kingsway, Morecambe, received a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge. The bench told her the offence would have caused stress to neighbours who thought the property was closed.

Mrs Alex Mann (prosecuting) said police went to speak to the tenant, but she wasn't there. The defendant appeared at the window and said she had been locked in. It was not alleged Rush was behaving badly.

Miss Catherine Fell (defending) told the hearing: "She had no involvement with the closure notice. It was her cousin's property. She returned to collect property from that address. She was only in a matter of minutes before the police entered. She was going to leave as soon as she collected her property."