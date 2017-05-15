A woman banned from Burnley Asda tried to do a trolley dash with goods to the tune of almost £200, the town's magistrates heard.

Cherie Anne Green (42) was being monitored by staff and was stopped with the £199.52 haul. She apologised, the court was told.

Green, who previously had drug and alcohol problems, admitted theft of food, drink and household goods on March 18th.

She received a four week curfew, between 7pm and 7am, and must pay £85 costs.

Miss Janet Sime (defending) who is on employment and support allowance, said her previous problems had "all been resolved now."