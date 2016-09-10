Woman arrested after police pursuit

An "extremely drunk and abusive” 28-year-old woman was arrested in Burnley last night after failing to stop for police.

The woman was arrested following a police pursuit in Burnley which ended at Gannow roundabout, police say.

"She assaulted an officer during the arrest and then failed to provide a sample in custody," the police spokesman added.

During a separate incident, a suspected burglar was also arrested by police after being discovered inside a property in Coniston Street, Burnley by two PCSOs.