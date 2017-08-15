Warrant issued for food theft

Burnley magistrates issued a warrant for a man who is alleged to have stolen meat worth more than £600 from Marks and Spencer in the town.

Alan David Shapcott (45) is accused of stealing meat worth £110 on June 14th, £200 on June 17th and £298 two days later.

He is also charged with attempted theft of meat from the store on June 20th and theft of biscuits and chocolate to the value of £55.90 from Spar on Todmorden Road, Burnley, on June 18th.

The bench issued a warrant without bail for Shapcott, of Leyland Road, Burnley.