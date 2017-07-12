Warrant issued for arrest

A "large" man who "tensed up" as a police officer was trying to detain him is now facing arrest again.

Burnley Magistrates' Court heard how Enis Artuner (26) was pulling away as the officer attempted to handcuff him after trouble in the town centre. Artuner was said to have made threats and kicked a shop sign, causing it to fall over.

The hearing was told the officer, who described the defendant as "of large build" had to use force on Artuner as he believed he was in imminent danger. The officer had ended up with soreness to his left wrist.

Artuner was convicted in his absence of criminal damage to the value of £100 to the Totally Wicked advertising sign and resisting police on January 16th, after a district judge found the case proved.

A warrant for the arrest of the defendant, of Lower Manor Lane, Burnley, was issued so he can be brought to court and sentenced.