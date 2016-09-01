Update: Police find girl (16) in Burnley

Rebecca Cawdron (16) (s)

Police have found a Walton-le-Dale teenager safe and well in Burnley.

An appeal for information yesterday on the whereabouts of Rebecca Cawdron (16) who had last been seen at around 1-20pm on Monday in Walton-le-Dale was launched by the police yesterday..

However, she was later found her safe and well in Burnley.

