Update: Missing Nelson girl found safe and well in Cumbria

A 13-year-old girl who went missing in Nelson on Sunday has been found safe and well in Cumbria.

Jessica Wallwork was found by police in Furness at 8-50pm tonight.

Two men, aged 47 and 22, both from Nelson, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of child abduction.

