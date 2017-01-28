UPDATE: Good Samaritan comes forward

A Good Samaritan who came to the assistance of woman who had possibly been sexually assaulted in Burnley town centre yesterday (Friday) morning has come forward following a police appeal.

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: "Further to the appeal the woman we wanted to find has now come forward and been spoken to.

"Our inquiries into the possible sexual assault are continuing."

It is thought that the woman that police want to speak to helped another woman who was found in a distressed state on St James Street at around 9am.

The Good Samaritan took the distressed woman to Burnley police station, but left before police could take her full contact details.

Anyone else with information that could assist with inquiries are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting log 254 of January 27th.