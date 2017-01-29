Two arrests made after Padiham stabbing

A man has been stabbed in Padiham and is being treated in hospital.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in Church Street at around 1am.

The victim's injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this stage.

A police spokesman said: "Two men were arrested in Cobden Street in regards to the stabbing.

"The injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this moment but it is still early days.

"Anyone with any information should come forward and contact us on 101."