Two arrested in connection with car arsons

Police are appealing for information after two cars were set alight just 45 minutes apart in residential areas of Burnley.

The first incident occurred at around 2-30am on Tuesday when a black Ford Ka was set alight on The Spinney. The fire spread to the nearby property, causing damage to the front door, windows, guttering, driveway and garden.

The second incident occurred at around 3-15am, also on Tuesday, when a Nissan Pulsar was set on fire outside a house on Wellfield Drive.

In total is it thought almost £20,000 worth of damage was caused.

The fires are currently being treated as suspicious and we believe they may be linked. We would now like to speak to anybody who was in either area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or knows who may be responsible.

PC Jordan Bruce, of Burnley Police, said: “These incidents are concerning as the fire at The Spinney spread quite quickly to the nearest property, where there was a child asleep. Fortunately it was put out before it could spread further, but we are obviously keen to trace those responsible.

“We would now like to speak to anybody with information about either incident.”

Police have since arrested a 33-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, both from Burnley, on suspicion of criminal damage, arson endangering life.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police as soon as possible on 07967816875 or397@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number 124 or 144 of August 22nd.