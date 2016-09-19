Trial set for man who is alleged to have attacked partner

The terrified mother of a six-month-old baby was attacked by her new partner, who then told her :" You made me do this, " a court heard.

Robert Metcalfe (25) was alleged to have slapped, punched and kicked Hannah Farrow and produced a knife, before putting his fingers up her nose.

He said: "I am going to kill you and kill myself," as she screamed for help, hoping the neighbours would hear. Ms Farrow suffered bruises and lumps to her head.

Burnley magistrates were told the victim was petrified by the " sustained" outburst and had been in pain and crying hysterically.

Prosecutor Mr Andrew Robinson told the hearing :" She says she doesn't know what he's capable of."

The defendant admitted assault, claiming he slapped Ms Harrow once to the side of the head and did nothing else.

A trial over the facts will be held on Wednesday, November 16th. Metcalfe must live and sleep at Saltburn Street, Rosegrove, Burnley, must not contact the victim and was banned from Greenbrook Road in Burnley.

Mr Robinson said the parties had been together since July. Metcalfe was said to have grabbed the victim, pulled her backwards to the floor, stood over her and kicked her to the head.

The defendant grabbed her phone and told her :" You made me do this." She tried to get the phone back and he then allegedly produced a knife and put it on the arm of the chair. He verbally insulted her, threatened to kill himself and slapped her to the side of the face.

Mr Robinson added:" She was reeling from that and says he must have had something in his hand as it hurt a lot. She was punched at least once to the back of the head and punched a second time. "

The prosecutor added :" The Crown's case is that this was a sustained assault."

Mr Richard Taylor, for Metcalfe, said :" He does accept he slapped the aggrieved during the course of a somewhat violent argument. Nothing else is accepted. He doesn't accept he produced a knife or punched or kicked her."