Thug threw brick at godmother

A thug attacked her godmother neighbour with a brick while her partner swung a baseball bat at the woman's boyfriend after a fall-out, a court heard.

Ella MacDermid (24) raised the brick and launched it at 52-year-old Juliette Robinson's head, after threatening to cave it in and calling her "mouthy".

The victim, who had been unloading her shopping, ducked and the brick missed her and smashed into her Volkswagen camper van, causing £500 damage. The violence was caught on CCTV, which was played at Burnley Magistrates' Court.

MacDermid's other half, Kayleigh Atkinson (21) had swung the wooden bat at Juliette Robinson's partner Craig Heyes and jumped on him when he was trying to stop the trouble on Langdale Road, Padiham.

MacDermid and her partner have now been warned they could face jail when they are sentenced next month. Each admitted possessing an offensive weapon and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

MacDermid, who has a record for battery, also pleaded guilty to common assault against her godmother and damaging the camper van, during the April 5th melee.

District Judge James Clarke warned the couple: "There is a risk of a prison sentence for each of you. There is a background to this matter and I want that to be explored before a final decision is made."

Prosecutor Miss Charlotte Crane told the court Juliette Robinson was best friends with MacDermid's mother before her death 12 months ago. Both lived on Langdale Road. After her mother's death, MacDermid moved into the property with Atkinson. There was some ill-feeling and the relationship between MacDermid and Juliette Robinson broke down.

Miss Crane said Juliette Robinson told police she was at Padiham Tesco with Mr Heyes and they were just walking into the store as the defendants were leaving.

The prosecutor continued: "She says that at that point Miss MacDermid looked at me, gave me a dirty look and said 'come on I will have you outside.' She says she is used to this kind of behaviour because of the ill-feeling over the last 12 months and told her to shut up and go away."

Juliette Robinson and Mr Heyes went into the store and the two defendants drove off.

Miss Crane said after doing her shopping, Juliette Robinson made her way back to Langdale Road, pulled up in the camper van and was unloading it when MacDermid appeared, carrying a brick and threatened: "I'm going to cave your head in with this. You're all mouth."

Miss Crane told the hearing that Mr Heyes said at that point, the defendants were being verbally aggressive and shouting to him they were going to batter him. The altercation then died down but Atkinson returned with a baseball bat, swung it in his direction and jumped on him, more or less. He kept pushing her off.

The prosecutor said when the defendants were questioned, MacDermid made no comment. Atkinson stated: "I did not see my partner being aggressive, throwing a brick or assaulting anybody."