Thief stole creme eggs for Mother's Day

A thief who stole creme eggs didn't have any money for Mother's Day, Burnley magistrates heard.

The court was told Craig Joseph Thomas (43) who is on benefits, helped himself to the under-a-fiver goods from Lidl in the town. They were recovered when he was caught.

The defendant, of Rawson Street, Burnley, admitted theft. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Mr Daniel Frazer (defending) said Thomas had struggled with substance misuse in the past, but was now clean of drugs.

The solicitor added: "On this occasion, he had some difficulties in getting some money and he has gone out and committed this offence. He's tried to leave that life behind him."