Teenagers dicing with death on danger mill

Teenagers repeatedly climbing onto the roof of a derelict building in Burnley are putting themselves and others in danger, police have warned.

Neighbourhood officers from the Trinity ward are investigating complaints from the public of teenagers throwing bricks and slates at passers-by from the roof of the former George Street Mill in Sandygate.

Such is the concern that someone could be seriously injured or worse, the police have issued an appeal through the Burnley Express to warn teenagers of the consequences.

PCSO Lizzie Ryan said: “There has been an issue with this particular building for some time now but it has got worse over the summer months.

“We have had a number of calls from the public concerned about a group of teenagers playing on top of the mill. The most serious incident came when slates were thrown from the roof narrowly missing a lady pushing her pram underneath.”

PCSO Ryan said that the children, aged between 10 and 14 years-old, are also putting their own lives in danger on the unstable building, which is located behind the “On Your Bike” shop.

She added: “The building has been out of use for a number of years. It has floors but they are barely there anymore, and it is in a poor state of disrepair.

“I am worried that someone is going to get seriously injured.

“We are getting calls daily about children being in there and chucking bricks and slates on to the path, potentially causing injury to passers-by also.”

Police have said they have not made any arrests so far but have stepped up patrols in the area.

Anyone with information can call 101 and speak to PCSO 7189 Ryan, PCSO 7256 Lonsdale or PC 4121 Horne.