Teenager attacks man and damages taxi on night out

A teenager attacked a man after he refused him a cigarette before kicking off a taxi wing mirror on a night on the town at 6.30am, a court heard.

George Wray (18) had set about Edmund Stead after he asked the victim for a cigarette but was refused, gripping Mr Stead around the head and punching him about four times, leaving him with ringing in his right ear and marks.

Burnley magistrates were told how Wray then turned on the cab, causing damage to the tune of £200. The defendant, who had no previous convictions, had now lost his job as a result of the trouble, and his actions were described by his solicitor as "somewhat out of character."

Wray, of Scott Park Road in Burnley, admitted common assault and criminal damage in the town on June 9th and was sent to an attendance centre for 24 hours and ordered to pay compensation.

Mr Mark Williams, defending, said Wray had already learned a lesson, saying: "He was working at the time. He lost his job as a result of getting himself in trouble. If he is not able to get back into work, he is going to have to apply for benefits."

"He can't recall a great deal about what went on," Mr Williams continued. "He said he really didn't know whether he had done it or not. He apologies for the way he behaved. There was no use of a weapon."