Teen who sparked police chase facing jail

A teen driver who sparked a police chase after speeding off while an officer had his hand in his car, crashed into a parked police van.

Hassan Ali Khan, who was approached after he was seen hitting a wall while trying to do a three-point turn, has now been warned custody is likely.



The 18-year -old, who hasn’t even got a provisional licence, admitted dangerous driving in Waterbarn Street, Burnley, having no licence, no insurance and failing to stop after an accident, on March 19th.



The defendant, who has just finished a course at Burnley College, was committed to the town’s crown court to be sentenced on September 25th and was given an interim driving ban.

District Judge Alexandra Simmonds told the defendant, of Barden Lane: “The most likely outcome is custody.”

Miss Charlotte Crane, prosecuting, said police were called to Granville Street at about 11pm. Khan was trying to do a three point turn in the very narrow road and collided with a wall. A police officer approached him, asking: “What on earth has just happened?” Khan sped off while the officer still had his hand in the car.

Miss Crane said Khan was chased and hit a parked police van. He pulled away, speeding, narrowly avoiding crashing into other vehicles. He was arrested in Waterbarn Street.

Mr Mudasar Ahmed, defending, said Khan finished a brick laying course in June.“He has done wrong by getting into the car and driving. When the officer approached the vehicle he panicked.”