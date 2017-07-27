Stolen car pursuit ended in Burnley

A car, stolen in Preston, was eventually stopped by police in Burnley.

The pursuit ended when officers deployed a stinger, puncturing three of the 4x4 car’s tyres, following the theft on Wednesday evening.

The suspects continued for a short time before running off and attempting to hide, but were then quickly arrested.

Police confirmed those arrested are also suspected of being involved in a separate burglary where alcohol was taken from a Spar shop.

A spokesman said: “They will be spending time with us and interviewed in due course.

“This is a high value car which would have been greatly missed by the owners.”