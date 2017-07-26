Sex offender deleted internet history

A sex offender deleted his internet browsing history even though he was banned from doing it by a court order, magistrates heard.

Paul Bladen (31) had been given a sexual offences prevention order at Burnley Crown Court, in June 2015, when he was convicted of having indecent images of children.

He was also flouting a suspended prison term, magistrates in the town were told.

Bladen could now be facing jail, after he admitted breaching the order, between last December 1st and May 31st, this year.

The defendant, of Colne Road, Burnley, was committed to the crown court to be sentenced in September.

Miss Parveen Akhtar (prosecuting) said Bladen was on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years and under the terms of the SOPO was not allowed to delete internet history.

Police attended unannounced at his home, he was asked to hand over his mobile phone for inspection and officers found internet history missing.

He claimed he deleted the history as a friend was borrowing the phone.

Mr John Rusius (defending) told the hearing the crown court sentence, suspended for two years, finishes in June.

The solicitor said: “He lent the phone to somebody. It had confidential information such as passwords on it and he didn’t want them to have access to it.”