Romanian women rescued from sexual exploitation in Burnley

Two Romanian women have been rescued from a house in Burnley over fears of sexual exploitation.

Police confirmed that the two women, both aged 20, were safely removed from an address in the town today (Tuesda) after officers acted on a tip-off from the public.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "This morning we have removed two women from sexual exploitation at a premises in Burnley, off the back of community intelligence.

"The women, both aged 20 and Romanian nationals, have now been safeguarded pending return to their families. Our thanks to the members of the community who shared information with us."