Robbers targeted a security van delivering cash to Santander Bank in Padiham.

Police are at the scene investigating the incident which happened at 8 pm this evening (Friday). It is believed the offenders escaped in a black-coloured Golf and a police helicopter is flying overhead in Padiham.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "It is too early to say what has happened as officers are at the scene currently investigating."

