Reward offered for conviction of men who smashed up Burnley shop

Police have released images of a group of men they want to speak to after a Burnley discount store was broken into and thousands of pounds worth of damage caused.

The incident happened sometime between 11pm on Friday July 30th and 3-40am on Saturday July 31st when a group of four men forced their way in to Home Bargains on Colne Road, Burnley through some rear doors.

They then went on a rampage through the shop smashing up alarms, covering up fire alarms with masking tape, throwing water on CCTV cameras and cutting the phone line.

After breaking through a number of locks on internal doors, they then gained access to an office containing a safe and tried to smash through a wall and ceiling in an attempt to move it. They also ransacked the room and stole a small amount of cash.

Police said the men then continued their spree of destruction by attempting to saw through a cash machine at the back of the store.

DC Tom Halliwell from Burnley Police said: “Thankfully the offenders weren’t successful in gaining access to the cash point or safe as they were disturbed before doing so. That said, they still managed to cause around £5,000 of damage which prevented employees from being able to go and earn an honest day’s living.

“If you recognise these men, saw anything in the lead up to or during the incident, I would urge you to get in touch.

“We think that the one of the offenders has injured himself while attempting to get into the safe, possibly hurting his back. If this could have been someone you know, please come forward.”

Jonathan Eckersley, area manager for Home Bargains, added: “We are offering a £5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads on to a successful conviction.

“Please contact the police if you can help.”

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Tom Halliwell on 01254 353864 or 07970 500984. If they fail to get an answer, they can ring 101 quoting crime number EF1708605.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.