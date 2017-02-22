Prolific fraudster tries to cash stolen cheque worth £7,000

A prolific fraudster has been caught on CCTV attempting to cash a stolen cheque for £7,000, a court has heard.

Noel Thomas Devers (30) walked into the Yorkshire Bank branch in Burnley with the cheque, which had been stolen just 24 hours before in a raid on a farmhouse.

Burnley magistrates were told Devers had a "horrendous record for handling stolen goods and fraud", and was identified from the film footage.

The defendant, of Nairne Street, admitted fraud by false representation last September 29th and was given a community order with 100 hours unpaid work.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said the burglary took place at a retired man's farmhouse last September 28th, explaining:" Police say the bank prevented any further harm to the victim by not cashing the cheque."

Mrs Mann described Devers as "no stranger to fraud", and added that - whilst his record had substantially slowed down - "most of the convictions are this type."

Mr Mark Williams, defending, said Devers was asked and paid by a person he would not name to the police to take the cheque into the bank and pay it into an account.

The solicitor continued: "Nobody asks people to pay cheques into a bank account for them unless there is something dodgy about it. He accepts that."