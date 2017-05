Police are urging residents in the Daneshouse and Stoneyholme area to remain extra vigilant following a spate of burglaries.

A number of homes have been targeted in recent weeks with thieves stealing gold jewellry and money, among other items.

Police are investigating and are asking residents to remember to lock all doors and windows and remove items of high value from sight.

Anybody with information can contact PC 4187 Hunter or PC 6995 Scott on 101.