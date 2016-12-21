Police smelt cannabis at man's home

A 21-year-old man owned up to having a “reasonable” amount of cannabis after police smelt the drug at his home, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told Dale Anthony Oldfield (21) told police when he was questioned he had found the cannabis and took it home for his own use.

The defendant, of Coal Clough Lane, Burnley, admitted possessing cannabis on November 17th. Oldfield, who has a caution for the same offence, was fined £80, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mr Andrew Robinson (prosecuting) said police were acting on information when they went to Oldfield’s then property in Florence Avenue, Burnley. He wasn’t in, but his partner was and officers could smell cannabis from a zipped up clothes container.

The prosecutor continued: “A reasonable amount of cannabis was being dried, kept or shored there.” Oldfield had no previous convictions.

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, told the bench he had nothing to say about the offence.

He said he had no income as he had fractured his arm coming off his motorbike and he had been borrowing from his family.